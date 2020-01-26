Samsung's new fridge helps prepare curd... what?

The press release also mentions that the Curd Maestro refrigerator enables curd preparation in five to six hours — five hours for soft curd, six hours for thick curd. A user needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro handles the fermentation process. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too. It claims that the Curd Maestro makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions. Curd Maestro refrigerators will be available in 244-litre, 265-litre, 314-litre and 336-litre capacities and models in the range will be priced between Rs 30,990 and Rs 45,990.