Samsung's new fridge helps prepare curd... what?

In its 2020 lineup of refrigerators, Samsung has included the Curd Maestro - which helps prepare curd in the fridge.
Samsung has announced the launch of the Curd Maestro refrigerator, the world’s first refrigerator that will help in the process of preparing dahi while the milk is stored in the fridge. For generations, curd has been an essential condiment paired with varied Indian recipes across geographies; but curd preparation is demanding. Curd Maestro intends to address the pain points of daily curd making.
“At Samsung we believe in innovations that transform people's lives. Convenience, storage space and energy efficiency are the key features consumers look for in a refrigerator, and our 2020 range addresses all these needs. We are confident the new range of refrigerators will further strengthen our market leadership in the refrigerator category,” said Raju Pullan, senior vice president, consumer electronics business, Samsung India, in a press release.
The press release also mentions that the Curd Maestro refrigerator enables curd preparation in five to six hours — five hours for soft curd, six hours for thick curd. A user needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro handles the fermentation process. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too. It claims that the Curd Maestro makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions. Curd Maestro refrigerators will be available in 244-litre, 265-litre, 314-litre and 336-litre capacities and models in the range will be priced between Rs 30,990 and Rs 45,990.
This isn't the first time a consumer facing brand has chosen to make one particular type of product, with the focus on refrigeration technology. In 2018, alcohol brand Miller conceptualised a fridge that was specially suited to serve beers.
Another product in this space that has been in markets since January 2019 is the make-up fridge. This company claims to have created a compact mini fridge that stores skincare products (such as lotions and serums) at cool, optimal temperatures. The brand also collaborated with an American skincare brand called Glow Beauty to bring out a limited edition version of the make-up fridge.