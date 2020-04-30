SANAM pays video tribute to Uber drivers and seeks donations to help them

Pavan Vaish, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “SANAM has demonstrated it’s a band with great heart. We’re grateful to Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Keshav Dhanraj and Venky S for lending their voice to support drivers, most of whom have been unable to drive because of the lockdown. Today, more than ever, we all need to collectively support members of our community, who need a helping hand to tide over the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, Uber has already disbursed grants to over 75,000 drivers from the Uber Care Driver Fund. We remain committed to fundraising further resources for the fund and supporting a greater number of drivers as soon as possible.’’