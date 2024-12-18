Sandisk debuts new brand preview

Sandisk Corporation has unveiled its new corporate branding and creative direction ahead of its relaunch as an independent flash and memory technology company in early 2025.

Sandisk’s new creative direction, driven by a 'Mindset of Motion,' reflects the company's focus on enabling progress and growth by creating opportunities for people to achieve their aspirations and fostering collaboration for the future.

“Enabling people to experience the potential of their data and move forward in making aspirations real is at the heart of what we do and we were very intentional in creating a mark that embodies the spirit of this thinking," said Joel Davis, vice president of Creative, Sandisk. “Our visual brand philosophy is inspired by the future and all the diverse ways our customers consume data. Starting with a single pixel, the new Sandisk mark uses bold visual language while being rooted in the idea that progress is not an end point but a way of being.”

Sandisk’s new logo is designed to reflect innovation with clean lines and a minimalist style that represent the speed and efficiency of Flash technology. The open "D" combines with a pixel-inspired "S" to symbolise collaboration and partnership. The logo is adaptable, with both vertical and horizontal formats.