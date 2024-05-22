Sania Mirza continues association with Sony Sports Network for Tennis ahead of Roland Garros

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Along with Sania Mirza, Sony Sports Network will have Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja on the expert panel for Roland Garros.
Sony Sports Network is announced that Indian tennis great Sania Mirza has extended her association as the brand ambassador for tennis that includes Roland Garros, the US Open and Australian Open amongst other tennis properties from the broadcaster’s sports portfolio.
Mirza will next be seen as the expert panellist on Sony Sports Network’s flagship studio show Extraaa Serve during the live coverage of Roland Garros.
She will be next seen sharing her expert opinions and in-depth analysis for Roland Garros on Sony Sports Network. Along with Sania Mirza, Sony Sports Network will have Olympian and former India No. 1 and Asian Games and Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Somdev Devvarman and Davis Cup player Purav Raja on the expert panel for Roland Garros.
Roland Garros 2024 will be aired in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu from the get-go, raising the excitement levels of the Indian tennis fans. Sony Sports Network is the Home of Tennis in India, with three out of four Grand Slams – Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open, along with ATP Masters and Davis Cup in their portfolio.
Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution and international business and head - sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “We are absolutely delighted to extend the partnership with Sania Mirza, who continues to share her invaluable expertise and insights of the sport as the Tennis Ambassador on Sony Sports Network. This partnership will help us maintain our stance as the Home of Tennis is India in its truest sense, with the broadcast of the most important tennis tournaments complemented by unparalleled expert analysis.”
Sania Mirza said, "Following a year full of unforgettable memories in Grand Slams, I am elated to stay with Sony Sports Network as the brand ambassador and expert panellist. The upcoming Roland Garros will be a special one as world tennis ushers into a new era of greats. I am looking forward to being part of Sony Sports Network’s mission of bringing fans closer to the sport and providing tennis the recognition it deserves in India.”
Somdev Devvarman said, "It’s always a pleasure to be part of Sony Sports Network’s broadcast of top tennis properties. The upcoming Roland Garros is slated to be a special one in many ways as the sport continues to see a paradigm shift with brilliant new talent coming up. I am thrilled to be part of all the excitement and passion that Roland Garros 2024 will bring along.”