Saya Group unveils new brand identity

Mr. Vikas Bhasin, chairman and managing director of Saya Group, stated, “Our new brand identity is more than just a visual update; it embodies our shift towards ultra-luxury while staying true to our core values of trust, sustainability, quality, transparency, and innovation. This refreshed identity represents our commitment to redefining luxury real estate, resonating with our discerning clientele, and adapting to the evolving market landscape. We are excited to continue our mission of crafting extraordinary premium living and commercial spaces that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations, while making a positive impact on the communities we serve.”