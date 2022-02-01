SBI Life reimagines brand identity in tune with changing consumer mindset; creates new brand line, logo

The new brand line ‘Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye’ showcases SBI Life’s attempt at enabling individuals to explore their own ‘wants’, while securing the ‘needs’ of their loved ones.
The COVID pandemic has reshaped the consumer’s attitude towards buying insurance. From being a ‘security provider’, it has become an ‘enabler’ to help fulfil their aspirations and secure their family’s financial future.
Catering to the changing consumer mindset, SBI Life Insurance has reimagined its ‘brand identity’, expressing the brand’s core belief ‘Independence in thinking’.
Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand, corporate communication and CSR, SBI Life, said, “Brand SBI Life is not limited to a reimagined identity or a TVC. Fundamentally, it is an entire belief system that we all live by. It is an experience that our customers and stakeholders remember us for. Our extensive research, comprising countless conversations with consumers, business partners, employees and other stakeholders, have indicated a new evolving individualistically determined India. The consumer of this new India, expects insurance to be an enabler, in their pursuit of individualistic ambitions, which is way beyond the role of a mere financial tool.”
“Aligning SBI Life’s brand journey to the evolving consumer attitude in the new India, we’ve undertaken a strategic rebranding exercise. We envisage brand SBI Life to play the role of an ‘enabler’ for the consumer to follow their own individualistic aspirations, while simultaneously taking care of the needs of their loved ones. The brand’s core, i.e., ‘Independence in thinking’ is our anchor that guides all of our actions, behaviour and communication with our stakeholders. With the reimagined brand SBI Life, we hope to serve the needs of our consumers and fuel aspirations of the new India.”
SBI Life has also changed its brand line to ‘Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye’, which showcases its attempt at enabling individuals to explore their own ‘wants’, while securing the ‘needs’ of their loved ones. Earlier, the brand line was ‘With Us, You’re Sure’.
Working closely with brand consultancy firm ‘Chlorophyll’, SBI Life has also redesigned the brand assets, combining the strong lineage of the parent brand identity with a modern wordmark ‘Life’. The new brand symbolises individualism and enables individuals to strike a balance between their own wants and their family’s needs, which sits perfectly with the lives of today’s consumer. This reimagined ‘brand identity’ features vibrant colour scheme and fonts, an inspiring brand line, and a bold ‘L’ shaped brand device, which denotes both ‘Life insurance’ and ‘Liberation’.
"The challenge was like a four-way tightrope walk. Find one single insight that could make the brand relevant to metro millennials, retain the loyalty of Tier-II and III towns, put distance between SBI Life and others, and finally, give SBI Life a distinct identity. We found it, thanks to the patience of the team," added Kiran Khalap, co-founder, Chlorophyll.
To create a deep multisensory experience, a new sonic brand identity has also been devised. The musical logo (MOGO), which encapsulates modern and forward-looking sounds, was developed by BrandMusiq.
"In this transactional digital age, sonic branding adds an emotional dimension to a brand's identity, thus creating a deeper connection with the target audience. SBI Life wished to communicate its empathetic understanding of the customer's life stage, at the same time projecting itself as a modern, innovative brand. We created a warm, instantly hummable melody and embellished it with instrumentation that evoked the brand's modern digital avatar," said Rajeev Raja, founder & soundsmith, BrandMusiq.
In tune with this new identity, SBI Life has also launched a digital video, showcasing how individuals are embracing life in pursuit of their aspirations, without compromising on familial responsibilities.
The digital video, created by Mullen Lintas India, encapsulates the emotions of a young man, when he is getting married. The video takes us through the seven vows that he takes with his partner and another vow for himself - to retain his individual identity.
Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officers, Mullen Lintas India, said, “The new brand philosophy of SBI Life, ‘Karo poore apne iraade, apno se kiye sabhi vaade’, is about fulfilling your dreams and passions, while keeping your promises to your loved ones, not losing self for the sake of our responsibilities. We wanted to craft a story that captured the essence of the ‘vaade’ and ‘iraade’ through the eyes of an individual at a stage in life of change, where one is ready to take the next step of having a life partner or starting a family.”
“The first story captures the beautiful moments of reflection in the mind of the protagonist, who vows to keep his individual dreams alive as he readies to become a family man. SBI Life gives wings to these dreams and aspirations, both for the family as well as the individual.”
