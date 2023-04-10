Schneider Electric becomes ‘Official Sustainability Partner’ of Rajasthan Royals

Commenting on the partnership, Rajat Abbi, vice president - global marketing, chief marketing officer, Greater India, Schneider Electric said, “Cricket is my favorite sport and I always look forward to the T20 season with excitement. However, every small activity, be it on-field or off-field, has some environmental impact associated with it. Therefore, I believe that watching cricket should be both enjoyable and responsible. To steer this conversation among the masses, we have once again become their official sustainability partners. We welcome the team and its management on board and congratulate them for their efforts on becoming Green Yodhas for the planet.”