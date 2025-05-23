Schweppes, Blinkit & Jazzy B team up for 10-minute party fix

Schweppes, the Coca-Cola Company’s premium mixer brand, has partnered with Blinkit for a new campaign. The initiative makes Schweppes products available through Blinkit’s 10-minute delivery service. The campaign features a reworked version of the Punjabi track “Jinne Mera Dil Luteya” by Jazzy B.

The film, created by Talented and directed by Nitin Menon of First December Films, shows a dull party where Jazzy B performs a slow jazz version of his song. The mood shifts when Schweppes arrives via Blinkit in under 10 minutes. The music changes, Jazzy B returns in his original style, and the party picks up. The campaign highlights Schweppes as the change-maker, with Blinkit ensuring quick delivery.

Ankita Mahna, senior director, marketing-emerging categories at The Coca-Cola Company, said, “Schweppes has always been about elevating social moments with style and a wink of the unexpected. That’s exactly what this campaign is built around. By partnering with Blinkit, we’re making Schweppes just 10 minutes away from any plan, while the campaign with Jazzy B lets us remix a cultural anthem in a way that mirrors how our consumers remix their own social scenes, with spontaneity, swagger, and surprise. Put together, this captures the essence of how Schweppes fits seamlessly into the moments that matter most.”

“That switch from smooth jazz to full-throttle Punjabi fire mirrors exactly what happens when Schweppes enters any room. It's the moment when the ordinary crumbles, and the real party bursts through the door. As lifelong fans of Jazzy B, we wanted to recreate that precise second when a Friday night finds its soul.” said Aarushi Periwal and Sanket Audhi, founder members and creatives at Talented.

The film leads a high-voltage 360-degree rollout across digital, social, and commerce-first platforms, reaching the Indian consumers through multiple touchpoints. Available now on Blinkit, Schweppes is ready to spark every social scene because- It’s Not a Mixer, It’s a Mood.