Sebamed releases statement on the controversial pH-level soap ads

The controversial ads which openly named brands like Lux, Pears and Dove is no longer available on the company’s official YouTube channel.
FMCG giant HUL approached the Bombay High Court (on Monday, January 11, 2021) regarding Sebamed India's controversial campaign and secured an order, which restrained Sebamed from airing its commercials.
The controversial ads which openly named brands like Lux, Pears and Dove is no longer available on the company’s official YouTube channel as well. HUL also refuted the claims around Dove and Pears in a follow-up print campaign..
This comes after Konark Gaur, the marketing head of Sebamed mentioned in an afaqs! interview that the German skincare brand does not want to disparage any company and wanted to focus on evidence based advertising, going forward.
Below is the official statement by the company spokesperson of Sebamed India on the recent developments as on 12th January 2021.
“A suit was filed at Bombay High Court, by Unilever without notice to Sebamed-USV despite the filing of a caveat. The matter was therefore reheard by the Court today after this was pointed out. Arguments are continuing tomorrow (13 January 2020) and Sebamed- USV continues to diligently pursue its legal rights."Sebamed India Spokesperson
Konark Gaur, India head of marketing for Sebamed, mentioned to afaqs! that the current marketing goal is to drive awareness around the soap’s ‘skin friendly pH’ proposition. It is also to generate trials outside its prescription usage and usual brand loyalists.