Sebamed's Shashi Ranjan on ad campaign with Ratna Pathak and marketing to Indian consumers

We caught up with Sashi Ranjan, country head of Sebamed India who informs us that right now, the Indian personal care segment is ripe for disruption. “Hair care is one of the most important aspects of beauty for both men and women. However, this category has taken customers for a ride for quite some time. We wanted customers to be able to unravel the truth and make informed choices and this was the brief to the agency,” he says. The Womb Communications was the agency that created this campaign too.