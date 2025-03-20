SEIKO partners with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2025

SEIKO, a Japanese watch brand, announces its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming T20 season 2025.

Advertisment

SEIKO will mark key moments of the T20 Season 2025 through co-branded campaigns and fan experiences. The partnership reflects SEIKO’s commitment to sports.

Speaking about the partnership, Niladri Mazumder, president and COO, SEIKO India shared, “SEIKO has a longstanding legacy in sports, built on precision, innovation, and performance—qualities that mirror the ethos of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Our partnership with them is a natural extension of our commitment to excellence, and we are proud to be associated with a team that exemplifies resilience and performance. This collaboration allows us to engage with cricket enthusiasts in a meaningful way, reinforcing SEIKO’s presence in the world of sports.”

Adding to this, Rajesh V Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "RCB is renowned for pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable experiences for our fans. We are thrilled to partner with SEIKO to mark the celebration of cricket, forever etched in time."