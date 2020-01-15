Selling sleep the startup way...

Gaurav Zatakia, founder and chief executive officer at Flo Mattress, who has been involved with the mattress industry for over 10 years now, mentions that online mattress sales have grown from almost zero, five years ago, to nearly five per cent of the total market this year. He tells us consumers are migrating in large numbers from older technologies like cotton and coir that do not provide great back support (nor are very hygienic) to mattresses made from newer, more responsive material like polyurethane foam, spring, memory foam etc.