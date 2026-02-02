Senco Gold & Diamonds introduces face-shape based jewellery styling

Senco Gold & Diamonds has rolled out ‘The Shape of You’, a design-led styling feature that uses face-shape analysis to guide jewellery selection, both in stores and on its mobile app.

The initiative uses facial structure, proportions and contours to suggest jewellery silhouettes that complement different face shapes. The feature is positioned as a tool to help consumers make more informed and personalised choices, moving beyond outfit-led styling.





Available across select stores and on the Senco app, the experience is powered by a face-scanning and analysis system that recommends earrings and necklaces based on balance and form. The system suggests elongated styles for softer contours, curved designs for angular faces and statement pieces to create visual harmony.

According to the brand, the recommendations are intended as guidance rather than fixed rules, allowing users to explore designs that align with their facial features while retaining personal choice.





Speaking about the concept, Joita Sen, director & head of Marketing and Design, Senco Gold and Diamonds, said: “Design is about understanding before it is about creation. Jewellery should feel right not because it is trendy, but because it reflects who you are. With The Shape of You, we’ve translated instinctive responses to form, interpreting facial structure and proportion into a more confident, intuitive jewellery experience, where design works in harmony with the face and the woman wearing it. That’s the Senco difference: where design, heritage craftsmanship and insight come together to create jewellery that doesn’t just adorn you, it celebrates you.”

The initiative marks a shift towards technology-assisted personalisation in jewellery retail, placing greater emphasis on individual features rather than seasonal trends or standardised styling norms.