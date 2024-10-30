Sennheiser is Bengal Warriorz's official audio partner for PKL 2024

Sennheiser,a German audio equipment manufacturer, has joined the forces with the Bengal Warriorz, as its official audio partner for the 11 season of Pro Kabaddi League. Sennheiser will provide audio equipment, including headsets to Bengal Warriorz.

“We're thrilled to partner with the Bengal Warriorz, one of the toughest teams in the Pro Kabaddi League. Sennheiser, a brand that represents a harmonious mix of legacy and premium quality, aligns perfectly with the Bengal Warriorz, who exemplify strength, tenacity, agility, and endurance. We can’t wait for an action-packed Kabaddi season!" said Vijay Sharma, general manager - Sennheiser Consumer Business in India.

Through this partnership, Bengal Warriors players will be equipped with Sennheiser headphones, allowing them to enjoy their favourite beats.