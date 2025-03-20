Sensodyne partners with TV9 Network for a nationwide oral health campaign

Bolstering their shared commitment to public health, TV9 Network, in collaboration with Sensodyne, has launched a nationwide oral health awareness campaign focused on World Oral Health Day on March 20, 2025. Now in its third year, the campaign is themed Take the First Step and carries the rallying call #BeSensitiveToOralHealth, urging citizens to prioritise oral hygiene as an essential pillar of overall well-being.

Lending gravitas to the launch, Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, graced the occasion, reaffirming the government’s commitment to advancing oral healthcare as a public health priority. Joining her were Navneet Saluja, general manager, BU, India sub-continent, Haleon, and Anurita Chopra, chief marketing officer, Indian Sub-Continent, Haleon, who reinforced Sensodyne’s vision of championing proactive dental care.

While addressing the audience at the launch event at India Gate, Minister of State Anupriya Patel said, “The Government of India is making several efforts to create awareness about oral health because even today, a large population in our country lacks basic knowledge about oral health care. And when we talk about quality and affordable health care services in the context of oral health care, accessibility is still limited compared to our actual needs. I would like to congratulate Sensodyne and TV9 Network on this initiative.”



In a bid to make dental care more accessible, the campaign introduced two fully equipped Mobile Dental Vans that will traverse multiple cities, offering free dental check-ups and personalised guidance on oral hygiene practices.

Commenting on the partnership, Navneet Saluja, BU general manager, Haleon India Subcontinent said, “We are honoured to continue our collaboration with TV9 Network for the third consecutive year. Sensodyne’s ‘Take the First Step’ campaign focused on World Oral Health Day, has been dedicated to driving meaningful progress in oral health awareness and accessibility across India. Our partnership with TV9 Network has played a crucial role in amplifying this mission, allowing us to reach millions with the message of proactive dental care. This year, by leveraging innovative solutions like Mobile Dental Vans and AI-driven diagnostics, we are making oral health solutions more accessible and actionable for communities nationwide. I firmly believe that through collaboration and shared expertise, we can create a lasting impact on India’s oral health landscape and contribute to a healthier future for all.”

Flagged off on March 8, 2025, the campaign’s on-ground efforts were launched in the presence of prominent dentists, healthcare professionals, and community leaders. These mobile units are poised to play a vital role in bridging the dental care divide, particularly in underserved regions, by delivering expert consultations and preventive care awareness at the grassroots level.

Speaking on the campaign, Amit Tripathi, chief revenue officer, TV9 Network, said, “We are delighted to partner with Sensodyne for the third time in a row for this impactful initiative aimed at raising awareness around oral health, a critical yet often overlooked aspect of overall well-being. At TV9 Network, we believe in leveraging the power of our platforms to drive conversations that matter and create meaningful change. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making quality oral health care information accessible to every Indian.”

“At TV9 Network, we remain steadfast in our resolve to drive purposeful public health initiatives. This ongoing partnership with Sensodyne not only reflects our commitment to nation-building but also underscores the power of storytelling and community engagement in creating lasting impact,” said, Raktim Das, chief growth officer, TV9 Network.

The campaign leverages cutting-edge digital tools to enhance accessibility and engagement. A QR code amplification feature across TV9 Network’s broadcast and digital platforms will offer users an immersive experience, allowing them to scan and access an AI-powered diagnostic tool, receive personalised oral health assessments, and book free consultations with nearby dental professionals.

The event also witnessed the active participation of the TV9 Network and Haleon’s senior management along with TV9’s editorial leadership, further amplifying the campaign’s significance as a collective mission toward fostering nationwide oral health consciousness.

Furthering this cause, Sensodyne has reaffirmed its partnership with TV9 Network as India’s Oral Health Partner for the upcoming Mega Thought Fest – What India Thinks Today. As part of this platform, Sensodyne will lead conversations around preventive dental care, spotlighting the critical need for early intervention and sustained oral hygiene practices.