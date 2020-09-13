Shaadi.com claims a 35-40% surge in consumer base during lockdown

Speaking about the user base, Zaveri says that the brand’s core target audience is between 25 and 35 years. “About 70 per cent of the people registering on the platform are single. As opposed to the common perception that more families in India are involved in the matchmaking process, we see `singles’ in the driver seat, while, of course, taking their families along. Parents are important decision-makers and influencers in the process, but there is more ownership of the ‘would-bes’,” Zaveri says.