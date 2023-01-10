Shaadi.com launches Shaadi Live

Shaadi Live events will allow members a quick 5 min virtual rendezvous with up to 10 potential matches within an hour.
The matchmaking platform, Shaadi.com brings a twist to the conventional concept of match-making with the launch of its latest feature - Shaadi Live. Shaadi Live is a periodic event, happening every 10 days, that gives eligible singles an opportunity to meet up to 10 potential matches over video calls, for 5 minutes each, within just an hour! This fascinating new service enables people to interact with those looking for a suitable partner, without the hassle of physically meeting and long waiting times.
Shaadi Live is a revolution in the match-making industry that prudently puts to use Shaadi.com’s understanding of consumers combined with technology. This new service facilitates users across vast expanses of geographies to connect face-to-face from the comfort of their homes in a manner that is convenient as well as efficient. It aims to make faster connections with suitable potential partners. Simply put, every Shaadi Live event allows a person to meet up to 10 matches for 5 minutes each at a pre-decided time of the day over video calls. This will happen at a massive scale with several events running simultaneously, and the prompt and spontaneous nature of interaction will enable members to meet new faces every few days.
Speaking about Shaadi Live, Adhish Zaveri, AVP Marketing, People Interactive, said, “Shaadi Live is a revolutionary matchmaking service that is a culmination of cutting edge technology and our deep understanding of the business. Enabling multiple and meaningful conversations between matches, all in a matter of a few minutes is the key to helping our members find success in their search for a life partner. As we like to say, Shaadi Live isn’t a feature, but much rather the future of matchmaking.”
The process is fairly straightforward. All one needs to do is download the Shaadi.com app, create a profile and get a membership, following which the individual will receive a pass to the upcoming Shaadi Live event. Once the person confirms attendance, they will be notified of the event closer to its date. The event is scheduled for an hour and each person is likely to meet at up to 10 matches in that time period.
This latest feature will be unveiled and popularized with a special campaign in which Founder & Shark, Anupam Mittal features as a superhero. The quirky ad shows Mittal solving the predicament of suitors by introducing them to Shaadi Live. The ad film will be aired in two versions one for the Hindi speaking market and another for the South market.