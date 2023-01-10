Shaadi.com launches Shaadi Live

Shaadi Live is a revolution in the match-making industry that prudently puts to use Shaadi.com’s understanding of consumers combined with technology. This new service facilitates users across vast expanses of geographies to connect face-to-face from the comfort of their homes in a manner that is convenient as well as efficient. It aims to make faster connections with suitable potential partners. Simply put, every Shaadi Live event allows a person to meet up to 10 matches for 5 minutes each at a pre-decided time of the day over video calls. This will happen at a massive scale with several events running simultaneously, and the prompt and spontaneous nature of interaction will enable members to meet new faces every few days.