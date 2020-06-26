Shaadi.com removes 'skin tone filters' from its platform

“When a user highlighted this, we were thankful and had the remnants removed immediately as it was a non-functional aspect of the product which very few users even stumbled across. Since there was no user impact and product debris is a fairly common occurrence in tech companies, we took it in our stride accordingly. We do not discriminate based on skin color and our member base is as diverse and pluralistic as the world today is," the spokesperson said, as reported by TNIE.