Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan turn Airbnb hosts, to open Delhi home for guest

The “Home with Open Arms” campaign will offer guests the opportunity to relive the nostalgia of Bollywood’s star couple. Launching on November 18, residents of India can apply for a chance to win the overnight stay which will take place on February 13, 2021. The winning duo will experience a curated itinerary developed by Gauri, enjoy a lavish meal at home filled with the Khan’s favourite foods, revel in a movie marathon of Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite films and his biggest box office hits, and receive personalized keepsakes from the family as souvenirs to take home.