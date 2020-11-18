Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan turn Airbnb hosts, to open Delhi home for guest

The stay at SRK’s Delhi home to come with luxury car for use, dinner of the family’s favourites and movie marathon of Khan’s favourite films.
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and his interior designer wife, Gauri Khan have officially become Airbnb hosts by offering a once in a lifetime stay in their Delhi home. In homage to Shah Rukh’s signature pose from over 30 years of Bollywood superstardom, the “Home with Open Arms” campaign will give Indians a chance to stay in the Khan family’s genteel home.
Though the star duo now reside in Mumbai, their Delhi home remains a special place of deep nostalgia as they raised their three children there and continue to use the property when visiting the capital city.
Photographs and knick-knacks line a wall in the master bedroom – son Aryan’s first badminton racket; daughter Suhana’s make-up brushes and the butterflies she collected; son AbRam’s first birthday gift of a silver mirror and comb; original negatives of Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite film. Another wall is adorned with the handmade cards exchanged by Shah Rukh and Gauri during their early days of courtship.
The “Home with Open Arms” campaign will offer guests the opportunity to relive the nostalgia of Bollywood’s star couple. Launching on November 18, residents of India can apply for a chance to win the overnight stay which will take place on February 13, 2021. The winning duo will experience a curated itinerary developed by Gauri, enjoy a lavish meal at home filled with the Khan’s favourite foods, revel in a movie marathon of Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite films and his biggest box office hits, and receive personalized keepsakes from the family as souvenirs to take home.
How to book?
Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s home will be available for an overnight stay on February 13, 2021. In order to apply for the opportunity, Airbnb invites guests to share what an “open arms welcome” means to them by November 30, 2020. A winner will be selected by a selection committee including Airbnb and Gauri Khan and will be announced on December 15, 2020.
Winners will receive:
An overnight stay on February 13, 2021, at Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi home in Panchsheel Park for two people
A luxury car for use throughout the stay, including pick-ups and drop offs at Indira Gandhi International Airport or other locations in Delhi
A personalized welcome note from Gauri Khan
A sumptuous dinner of the family’s favourite foods
A movie marathon of Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite films
Personalized keepsakes from the family as souvenirs
Commenting about the campaign, Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, general manager of Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan says, “We are thrilled to partner with Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan on a very special campaign that offers unprecedented access to their home in Delhi. Fans across generations and geographies have long followed the journey of this iconic Bollywood couple, and this rare opportunity to be welcomed into their home is possible only on Airbnb.”