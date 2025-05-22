Shahid Kapoor joins Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassador for Vogue Eyewear India

Vogue Eyewear announced Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. Shahid joins longstanding brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu in a new campaign film.

The campaign film features Shahid Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in a gallery-style setting, engaging in casual conversation and reflective moments. The film promotes the message of individual style and living freely, without conforming to societal expectations.

“Style to me has always been about self-expression without boundaries. I’m excited to join Vogue Eyewear and to be part of its campaign that encourages people to be themselves, unapologetically and without rules,” said Shahid Kapoor.

Echoing this spirit, Taapsee Pannu added, “Working with Vogue Eyewear has always been about embracing who I am — unfiltered and free”. She also shared her excitement about the collaboration in the new campaign, “Together we hope to inspire more people to own their style, their way.”

The eyewear in the film is presented as a way to express personal style. The collection includes bold and classic designs, highlighting how eyewear can be an essential part of one’s overall appearance.