ShareChat teams up with JioCinema for exclusive Olympic Games Paris 2024 content

Moj, a short video platform from India, focusses on providing regional content for tier 2 audiences. It uses latest technology including Dolby Vision, and offers creators innovative ways to make money like virtual gifting for its creator community. This utilisation of short-form content aims to celebrate the Olympic spirit amongst millions of fans, delivering the best moments of the games in various regional languages. Fans will also have access to insightful analysis from sports legends and commentators through studio clips available on both platforms.