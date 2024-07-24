ShareChat teams up with JioCinema for exclusive Olympic Games Paris 2024 content

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Partnership offers interviews, short-form videos, and regional coverage for multilingual viewers.
This year the Olympic Games are to be held in Paris, France with over 200 countries competing against each other. ShareChat, a homegrown social media company, and JioCinema, the official digital partner for the Olympic Games, have announced a partnership to showcase exclusive content for sports fans to be closer to the action from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
The collaboration aims to offer a unique experience for users on ShareChat and Moj platforms. This includes interviews, footage-based clips, studio content, and build-up videos, catering to a diverse and multi-lingual audience, ensuring the users stay updated about the latest Olympic action.
Moj, a short video platform from India, focusses on providing regional content for tier 2 audiences. It uses latest technology including Dolby Vision, and offers creators innovative ways to make money like virtual gifting for its creator community. This utilisation of short-form content aims to celebrate the Olympic spirit amongst millions of fans, delivering the best moments of the games in various regional languages. Fans will also have access to insightful analysis from sports legends and commentators through studio clips available on both platforms.
Announcing the partnership, Gaurav Jain, chief business officer, ShareChat & Moj, said, "We're thrilled to partner with Jio Cinema to bring official Olympics content to our vast user base, celebrate the spirit of the games, and cheer for the Indian contingent. Blending content, culture and community ShareChat and Moj are slowly pivoting how marketers can use their creative imagination to build meaningful connections with their audiences."
A Viacom18 Spokesperson, said, ''Innovation has been at the helm of our Paris 2024 presentation, be it through language offerings, curated feeds, or former Olympians who will join us as studio experts. This partnership takes it a step further in that direction through its unique content offerings that will excite fans and draw them into celebrating the Olympic movement."
With the Olympics 2024 approaching, ShareChat and JioCinema are partnering to redefine the way fans engage with Olympic content. They aim to create a more engaging experience and set a new standard for sports content consumption in India.