Shark Tank Featured Alpino onboards Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador and key investor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has also recently secured $1.2 million in funding.
Alpino - a healthy foods brand that gained fame on Shark Tank India, has announced Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty as its brand ambassador and key investor. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the company, which raised $1.2 million in its maiden funding round, with participation from Paresh Ghelani and other prominent angel investors from Aashar Capital.
Alpino is on a mission to make healthy eating fun and not a burden with its uniquely crafted, protein-rich products. They offer a diverse range of nutritious options, including peanut butter, super rolled oats, super muesli, and the world’s first peanut protein isolate powder and plans to launch over 20 new products in the next two years.
As a long-time fan of the brand's signature peanut butter, Shilpa shared her excitement saying "I’ve always believed in living a balanced life—staying healthy, but without stressing over it too much. Alpino embodies this philosophy perfectly, they truly make healthy eating fun. Their natural peanut butter has been a staple in my home; my kids love it too. It’s a brand I’ve trusted and enjoyed, so when the opportunity arose to become a part of Alpino, it felt like a natural fit, just like their products."
Last year, brand faced a significant setback when a fire at its warehouse in Surat caused losses exceeding 2cr and halted operations for 6 months. However, the company made a strong comeback with the launch of “Alpino 2.0,” achieving record-breaking revenues and proving its resilience.
Fund proceedings will be utilized to boost offline presence, drive international expansion, and fuel product innovation. with a growth rate exceeding 150% this year, Alpino’s in-house production capabilities and global reach have positioned it as a market leader. The brand is a top seller on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, while also being available at over 6,000 retail touchpoints across India, including major chains like Reliance, Metro Wholesale, and Godrej’s Nature’s Basket. Alpino’s products are also available in over 10 countries worldwide.
Founded in 2016 by six friends, Chetan Kanani, Hiren Sheta, Umesh Gajera, Priyank Vora, Milan Gopani and Mahatva Sheta they aim to become a 500 crore brand within the next two years. Shilpa Shetty strengthens this commitment & Alpino's mission to make India’s protein-rich nation, without comprising on taste.
"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Shilpa Shetty to Alpino," said Chetan, CEO & Co-founder of Alpino Health Foods. “Shilpa’s dedication to transforming India's approach to health and her genuine love for our products make her the ideal face for our brand. Her zestful, fun-loving nature & passion towards fitness aligns perfectly with our brand positioning that healthy eating should be fun & not a burden. We are confident that Shilpa’s influence will inspire more people to embrace a protein-rich lifestyle."
Paresh Ghelani (Board Member at XPRIZE Foundation) who joined the Brand as a key Investor & advisor said “As someone deeply committed to innovation and impact, I see Alpino as more than just a brand - it’s a movement towards healthier living. The founders’ passion for creating high-quality, accessible nutrition aligns perfectly with my vision of empowering individuals to lead better lives. I am excited to support Alpino in their journey to make healthy eating a fun, enjoyable, and integral part of daily life, not just in India but across the globe. Together, we can drive a significant shift in how people perceive and consume nutrition.”
Alpino with Shilpa Shetty onboard is committed to bringing their protein-rich products to every kitchen household, making India protein sufficient without compromising on taste or quality. With a shared vision, they strive to make Alpino a household name, championing health and nutrition across the nation.