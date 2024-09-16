Shark Tank Featured Alpino onboards Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador and key investor

Paresh Ghelani (Board Member at XPRIZE Foundation) who joined the Brand as a key Investor & advisor said “As someone deeply committed to innovation and impact, I see Alpino as more than just a brand - it’s a movement towards healthier living. The founders’ passion for creating high-quality, accessible nutrition aligns perfectly with my vision of empowering individuals to lead better lives. I am excited to support Alpino in their journey to make healthy eating a fun, enjoyable, and integral part of daily life, not just in India but across the globe. Together, we can drive a significant shift in how people perceive and consume nutrition.”