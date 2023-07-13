Shark Tank India Season 1 startups' valuation soars 6x with external investors: Redseer

From the perspective of the investors, the sharks were skillful negotiators, securing much better deals with significantly higher equity than what was initially pitched on the show. Aman Gupta emerged as the most active shark, finalizing 70 deals with a total investment of INR 246 Mn. Close behind were Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar, securing 67 and 62 deals respectively, with total investments of INR 215.5 Mn and INR 206.6 Mn. Among the eight sharks on the show, six preferred investing in the Food & Beverages industry, while the remaining two favored the healthcare sector.