Shikhar Dhawan joins Ikeda (Finkeda) as brand ambassador

Ikeda (Finkeda), a digital banking and financial services company, announces the onboarding of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, as its brand ambassador.

With Shikhar Dhawan as its brand ambassador, Ikeda aims to strengthen its brand positioning and recognition while expanding its presence in Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities. The company plans to develop campaigns that effectively engage audiences, create impactful advertisements to boost conversions, and align with values such as resilience and innovation.

Additionally, the company plans to enhance its social media presence, develop co-branded campaigns, and deliver innovative financial solutions across the country.

Manish Kumar Goyal, chairman and managing director at Ikeda said, "Shikhar

Dhawan embodies resilience, excellence, and trustworthiness; qualities Ikeda values deeply. His association would strengthen our outreach and credence, all over India, particularly tier2, tier 3 and tier 4 cities. We believe his leadership will inspire people and give us a deeper connection in making us the household name in financial empowerment."

Shikhar Dhawan said, "I am thrilled to join hands with Ikeda, a company that shares my passion for empowerment, creativity, and trust. Together, we aim to break barriers and create inclusive opportunities for individuals and businesses alike. Ikeda’s commitment to excellence and transparency inspires me, and I’m excited to be part of this journey to drive meaningful change. Let’s embark on this incredible path of growth and make a lasting impact!"