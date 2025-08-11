Shilpa Shetty named brand ambassador for Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds has launched its new campaign, “Let’s Get Real”, promoting innovation, ethics, and conscious buying. Shilpa Shetty is the brand ambassador and a strategic investor.

“Limelight isn’t just participating in the lab-grown diamond category, we’re building it,” said Pooja Sheth Madhavan, founder and managing director, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds. “As a first mover, we carry the responsibility to lead the shift in how lab grown diamonds are perceived. With an aggressive roadmap to open 100 stores by 2026, we’re scaling both reach and relevance. ‘Let’s Get Real’ calls out traditional myths about luxury and offers a compelling promise of diamonds that shine boldly with a purpose. This campaign is more than marketing; it’s a cultural reset.”

Shilpa Shetty, as brand ambassador, supports the campaign focused on mindful luxury. Her business experience and commitment to conscious living align with the brand’s goals.

“What drew me to Limelight was the honesty of their story,” said Shilpa Shetty. “Lab-grown diamonds are a smart and responsible choice. As someone who values authenticity and mindful choices, investing in Limelight felt natural. With ‘Let’s Get Real’, you can wear something stunning yet meaningful without any compromise. That’s the future of luxury, and I’m proud to help shape it.”

The campaign targets modern Indian women who are value-driven and informed. With sustainability, innovation, and transparency growing in importance, lab-grown diamonds are becoming the preferred choice for many luxury buyers.

“‘Let’s Get Real’ is not a cosmetic line, it’s our core positioning,” said Rupali Shrivastava, chief marketing officer, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds. “Luxury today is about meaning, not legacy. Our integrated 360° campaign spans TV, digital, print, OOH, multiplex cinema, influencers, and in-store experiences. It’s backed by deep consumer insight showing strong traction for labgrown diamonds among young, independent women across India. This is not meant to sit in lockers or wait for occasions. It’s made to be worn every day, everywhere by women who want their diamonds to reflect their values and lifestyle. We are not just responding to this shift, we’re driving it.”