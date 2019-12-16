Shopping on social media? A look at 's-commerce'

Banerjee adds that people also discover products and services through Instagram Explore. "The discovery-based nature of shopping on Instagram Explore creates a medium for brands of all sizes to connect with their audiences. Explore’s Shopping channel makes it easy for people to discover products that they are interested in and also showcases posts from businesses that the person may not be following yet. Our teams work closely with businesses to share the latest and best practices of our platforms. This includes the various ways in which they can use our platforms to engage with their audiences, both organically and via advertising," he concludes. He also mentions that globally, more than 140 million businesses use their apps (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) every month and that 90 per cent of Instagram users follow a business page.