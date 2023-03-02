Shopsy’s latest campaign with Sara Ali Khan, brings to light its affordable prices

The TVC for ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya’ campaign will air on major TV channels, digital platforms and YouTube in multiple languages.
Shopsy by Flipkart, a hyper-value e-commerce platform, has launched a TVC for ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya’ campaign, featuring Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. The campaign brings to light the platform’s affordable prices and expansive product range.
Created and conceptualised by Leo Burnett Orchard, the campaign features an ad. It showcases the interactions related to online shopping that family members engage in, something that most Indians can relate to.
“The thought process behind the ad, was to make sure that the family also buys into the concept of Shopsy,” says Madhuvanthi Ananth, head of marketing, growth & customer experience, Shopsy.
The TVC is built on the insight that in Indian families, parents tend to get annoyed when their children spend a lot of money on shopping. The campaign breaks the myth by showing how online shopping on Shopsy is very affordable and can actually give you better value across multiple categories, such as kurtis, sarees, watches, etc.
The TVC will air on major TV channels, digital platforms and YouTube in multiple languages.
“The biggest portion of the campaign will be consumed by TV, followed by digital,” adds Ananth.
Speaking on the brand’s marketing approach, Ananth mentions, “Our growth has been phenomenal. Shopsy grew 5x times over the last year. We have about 150 million Play Store downloads. A beautiful mix of tech and marketing has gone into Shopsy’s growth."
“Our media mix has been between digital and additional mediums over that last year. Being a younger brand, we had to create awareness spikes during first and second half of the year.”
The ad begins with a typical scenario at breakfast time in a middle class home. Khan’s father is seated by the dining table, accompanied by her mother. Khan’s brother is getting ready for school, just as she walks into the scene.
An air of tension lurks in as her father furiously questions her about yet another kurti delivery and where it came from. Khan promptly responds, “It costs just Rs 25.”
Her mother with three kurtis in her hand - Lucknowi, Anarkali and Jaipuri - chimes in and sarcastically asks if each of these also cost that low. Khan assertively reassures them that all these products all inexpensive.
Her brother encourages their father to also enquire about the watch that had arrived. Her father asks her where it came from. Khan nonchalantly responds, “Shopsy”.
The brother, seeming doubtful of the reply, says it was sent by her boyfriend. After which, Sara reassures the family that it was, indeed, Shopsy where she bought the products from. She takes out her phone and scrolls through the app to show how everything like clothing, footwear, utensils and home décor, are available at attractive prices on the app.
The brand has, meanwhile, been able to crack Tier-II markets as well. “We’ve had a very good success in Tier-II markets. We have customers from Tier-II cities all across India,” shares Ananth.