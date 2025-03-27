Shraddha Kapoor joins Neutrogena as brand ambassador

Neutrogena, a skincare brand, unveiled its new brand philosophy ‘Beauty To A Science’, onboarding Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as its newest brand ambassador in India. The announcement is part of the brand's latest marketing push in India. The brand also launched its latest innovation— Hydro Boost Sunscreen, SPF 50, which offers weightless sun protection and delivers deep hydration.

The brand has expanded its Hydro Boost range with a new Sunscreen SPF 50. The product offers protection against UVA, UVB, and long-UVA rays and claims to provide up to 12 hours of hydration. It is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, Pro-Vitamin B5, and a Vitamin C & E complex. The sunscreen is clinically tested and is designed to hydrate without leaving a white cast or greasy finish.

Commenting on the brand’s new proposition, ‘Beauty with a Science’, Manoj Gadgil, business unit head, essential and skin health and beauty and VP marketing, Kenvue said, “At Neutrogena, we aim to democratise skincare and empower consumers with the knowledge to make informed choices without unnecessary trade-offs or compromises. By innovating and rethinking what is possible, Neutrogena has consistently created superior beauty experiences backed by science. The launch of Hydro Boost Sunscreen is another example of advanced formulations delivering powerful results and efficacy.

In this journey, we are delighted to onboard Shraddha Kapoor as our new brand ambassador for Neutrogena. Shraddha represents everything we stand for—real beauty, authenticity, and trust”, he further added.

On joining Neutrogena’s ‘Beauty with No Compromise’ movement, Shraddha Kapoor shared, “I am thrilled to partner with Neutrogena, a brand that I have used. For me, beauty and skincare should be simple yet effective and backed by science. I’m excited to join Neutrogena in its mission to empower women to make informed choices with no compromises.

In a world dominated by infinite information, skincare trends, ingredients, and regimes, it’s easy to get confused. My mantra is to keep it simple, follow science, and use derm-backed products, and that's when beauty to a science comes to life”, she further added.