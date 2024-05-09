Shreyansh Baid, Fanindra Jain & Rishi Sen unveil DO, a creative-tech solutions company

Shreyansh, founder and CEO of DO says, “The most well-known brands of our generation are because the founder owned the story and had partners that told it simply and beautifully. We are that partner who enters the conversation with a business-first approach to identify the brand’s current position and its inflection points. What happens next is not just about technical expertise or having all the answers. It’s also about being human, connecting with people, and being able to unleash each other’s potential. This really is the basis for founding DO. The name is inspired by the karmic concept of action - continuous, relentless, in the right direction. We deeply believe in the power of our universe.”