Tinder's billboard move evokes a response from cricketer Shubman Gill

Tinder had taken the fan moment to the billboards in a jiffy.
Cricketer Shubman Gill has responded to a fan’s request for Tinder to match with him by revealing his Tinder profile in a tweet.
“Dekh toh liya, ab tum dekho theek se. Tinder India made me do it,” tweets the cricketer.
During the third T20 match against New Zealand at Ahmedabad, a girl waved a poster asking the dating app to match her with the cricketer. ‘Tinder Shubman se match karado’ read the poster.
Tinder was quick to take the photograph and splash it across billboards. Although seeing the ad hashtag on Gill's post supposedly makes it appear that all of this was a planned move, afaqs! has reached out to the brand and OML, the agency behind this move.
While there is no information on where the billboards are, the one shown on the dating app's Instagram page points to Nagpur as a location.
Billboards have become the new canvas for viral marketing. The two billboards from Zomato and Swiggy became the first viral move of 2023 and forced countless brands to replicate the same.