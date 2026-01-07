Shyam Steel appoints Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador

Shyam Steel has appointed Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, as its brand ambassador. The association is positioned around the brand’s ongoing focus on strength, responsibility and evolving decision-making roles within households.

The company has also linked the association to its digital platform, Apna Ghar App – ‘Neev Se Pravesh Tak’, which is designed to support homeowners through different stages of the building process.

As part of the association, Kaur will be associated with the Apna Ghar platform, which offers planning tools, material selection guidance and expert inputs for home construction projects.

Commenting on the association, Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel, said: “This partnership represents a shared belief in discipline, determination, and reliability - values that define both Shyam Steel and Harmanpreet Kaur. As a brand, we have always stood for strength with purpose, and Harmanpreet’s leadership on and off the field reflects this philosophy in its truest sense.”

Adding perspective on the growing influence of women in construction-related decisions, Megha Beriwala Gupta, director, Shyam Steel, said: “Today, women are no longer just participants but key decision-makers when it comes to building homes and securing the future of their families. Our association with Harmanpreet Kaur, including her involvement with the Apna Ghar platform, celebrates this change. She represents confidence, leadership, and trust — qualities that resonate strongly with modern Indian women and align perfectly with Shyam Steel’s vision of building a stronger, more inclusive India.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Harmanpreet Kaur said: “I am proud to associate with Shyam Steel and its Apna Ghar initiative — ‘Neev Se Pravesh Tak’, a one-stop solution for all home-building needs, which supports families in making informed and responsible decisions while building their homes. The brand’s vision of building a stronger India, backed by purpose and responsibility, resonates deeply with my own journey as a sportsperson and leader.”

The association was facilitated by KPRD Fiberboard Advertising and will be rolled out across Shyam Steel’s key markets, where the company operates across eastern, northern and southern India.