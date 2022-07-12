Shyft, partners with Vistara to launch in-flight wellness content series ‘feel the pause’

The content from Shyft will offer tools that will allow flyers to deal with insomnia and travel anxiety, with sleep stories based on classic tales such as the Pied Piper of Hamelin and tranquil music tracks. To relieve body aches and stiffness, quick in-flight stretches, under the guidance of expert instructors have been included in the series. Guided meditation sessions have also been curated to rejuvenate the mind and body, along with mindful breathing exercises, to help alleviate travel exhaustion. Especially on long-haul international flights, the in-flight ‘Feel the Pause’ content will be a game changer, allowing Vistara customers to reduce stress & anxiety, sleep better, and relax onboard.