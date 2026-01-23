SI launches new brand identity and introduces FanOS platform

Sportz Interactive has announced a new corporate identity as SI, marking a shift in how the company positions itself within the sports digital ecosystem.

The company has worked with Indian and global sports bodies for over two decades, including associations with the BCCI, ICC and multiple franchises in leagues such as the IPL, Pro Kabaddi League, Women’s Premier League, ILT20 and the ISL. It has also supported international sports organisations such as the NBA and UFC in building localised digital and content-led engagement in India.

Alongside the rebrand, SI has introduced FanOS, positioned as a fan engagement operating system for sports organisations. The platform brings together the company’s capabilities across data, digital experiences and activations, with the aim of enabling consistent fan engagement across platforms and seasons. FanOS follows a customisable off-the-shelf model intended to balance standardisation with flexibility.

“Built on our 24-year legacy in India, FanOS introduces a vertical stack of productized offerings designed to help leagues, federations, franchises, and brands 'win off the field' through an always-on digital strategy. By combining enterprise-grade infrastructure with tech-enabled content creation, we solve for the unique seasonality of the Indian market, ensuring fans stay engaged 365 days a year. This is our stake in the ground to professionalize the ecosystem as we collectively build toward India’s Olympic and global sporting aspirations.” - Siddharth Raman, CEO at SI

According to the company, the rebrand reflects broader changes in the sports industry, where organisations are increasingly focused on managing large digital audiences, collecting first-party data and linking fan engagement to commercial outcomes.

SI stated that while it will continue to work with large, established sports organisations, it also plans to make its technology accessible to smaller leagues, state associations and niche sports bodies that have traditionally had limited access to enterprise-grade digital tools.