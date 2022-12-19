Sideways Play launches WordIt!, its first card game

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, says, “Our aim has always been to bring novelty through innovation in play patterns. Last year, we reimagined the 5000-year-old dice by introducing a colour factor within the dice through an LED. It lent us to create many interesting play patterns. There are many new games brewing in our laboratory which will be rolled out over the coming years. We are also looking to actively expand our Play vertical and are looking for talented game and craft designers.”