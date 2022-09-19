‘Silk’ no more; Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk undergoes a name change

Along with the name, the shape of the bar has also changed.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has taken Shakespeare’s “What’s in a name?” dialogue to heart. The smoother and creamier sibling of Diary Milk chocolate has undergone a makeover of sorts over the last few days.
Gone is the word ‘Silk’ and what now stands, is only the ‘S’, which the chocolate maker describes as, “… a letter which holds the infinity of love,” in an ad that proclaims itself as ‘The New Language of Love’.
The change isn’t just restricted to the name, but even the shape of the milk chocolate bar. “Give in to a new look, a new shape, a whole new language of love,” remarks the ad’s voice-over.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk first made its presence felt in 2010 and was positioned as a smoother, creamier, and chunkier variant of the regular Dairy Milk chocolate. Over the years, Silk was positioned as the go-to choice for expressing one’s love, especially during Valentine’s Day (February 14).