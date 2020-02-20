“Simplicity is the best way to live”: Sonam Wangchuk

He went on to share his own story of his work in Ladakh, which is where he comes from. He tells that his work is more about selling good ideas than about making money. “Being a minority is a big challenge particularly for children who go to school. My journey started when I saw the status that through the 1980s and 1990s, 95 per cent of Ladakhi students used to fail in matric exams. We began to train teachers and villagers to demand good education along with their other demands. We realised when they change their priorities, the government changes its priorities.”