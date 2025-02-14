Sintex partners with BCCI as associate sponsor for WPL 2025

Sintex BAPL, a part of Welspun World, has announced its partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an associate sponsor of the Women’s Premier League 2025 (WPL), India’s women’s T20 cricket league. This marks the second consecutive year of Sintex’s association with WPL.
Sintex sees its partnership with WPL as a strategic fit. By extending this association, Sintex aims to support inclusivity in sports, encourage female athletes, and promote water sustainability. Through WPL 2025, aims to reach a wider audience, support women in sports, promote water conservation, and drive environmental sustainability.
Speaking of the association, Yashovardhan Agarwal, managing director, Welspun - BAPL said, “We are delighted to partner with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 as an Associate Sponsor for 2025. Over the years, WPL has become a game-changer for women’s cricket in India, providing a well-deserved platform for women to lead the charge. At Sintex, we believe in undertaking initiatives that drive real change, and through this association, our aim is to inspire, break barriers and enable more young women to pursue their dreams in the field of sports.”
Welspun, Sintex’s parent company, runs the Super Sport Women Program (WSSW) to support female athletes from challenging backgrounds. The initiative addresses issues like limited resources, financial constraints, and societal barriers, helping athletes get the support they need to succeed.
As part of its stadium activations, Sintex is introducing interactive experiences focused on cricket and water conservation. “Kill the Microbes to Win the Game” allows participants to eliminate microbes, highlighting how Sintex tanks ensure safe water storage. “Donate Water to Win in the Long Innings of Life” encourages fans to pledge water conservation and support tank donations for communities in need.