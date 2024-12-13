Sirona named toilet hygiene partner for AP Dhillon's 'The BrownPrint' 2024 India Tour

Sirona, a feminine hygiene brand (part of the Good Glamm Group), has announced its partnership as the official Toilet Hygiene Partner for AP Dhillon: The BrownPrint Three City India Tour Brought To You By : White Fox India. Through this partnership, Sirona is addressing the issue of access to clean and hygienic washrooms for women.

Advertisment

Public events and concerts often leave attendees, particularly women, grappling with unhygienic washroom facilities. To combat this, Sirona is introducing its PeeBuddy products to ensure that women no longer have to compromise on their comfort or well-being during live events.

PeeBuddy offers toilet hygiene products such as a Stand and Pee device, disposable toilet seat covers, and toilet sprays for sanitising surfaces. These products will be available outside female washrooms at all concert venues during the tour, ensuring women have access to clean and hygienic facilities.

“At Sirona, we are committed to breaking barriers and making everyday challenges for women a thing of the past. Our partnership with AP Dhillon’s The BrownPrint 2024 India tour is an opportunity to bring our mission to the forefront—ensuring every woman can access clean and hygienic washrooms, even at large public events. With PeeBuddy, we’re bringing concert hygiene, empowering women to enjoy moments of joy and freedom without worry,” said Anika Wadhera, group marketing director, Good Glamm Group.