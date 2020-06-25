Siyaram’s launches Anti-Corona fabric in association with Australia based HealthGuard

Company claims 99.94% effectiveness against killing Coronavirus (H1N1), SARS, Influenza virus, with a broad range of anti-microbial treatment.
Siyaram's, one of India's leading textile brands in men's fashion, has issued a press release that states it has launched an 'Anti-Corona' range of fabric that's tested by World Health Organisation (WHO) approved labs to fight against the spread of the pandemic.
The brand claims the new fabric is 99.94% effective against Coronavirus. It says that it has non-leaching properties compared to other metal-based chemistry products - it makes the treated layer of fabric to no dissolve in water.
As per the release, it has conducted extensive research and a series of detailed studies for weeks to develop an innovative fabric that helps to combat the Coronavirus effectively.
The new Anti-Corona fabric provides a 24/7 silent sentinel protection from the deadly virus and is developed in association with HeatlhGuard, a global leader in non-invasive healthcare for 25 years dedicated to research and development of safe & innovative biotech solutions.
Siyaram's further claims the fabric doesn't harm the human skin as it is made of natural substances. The brand says that with the use of sustainable and biodegradable ingredients, it has successfully ensured that the fabric does not leach any harmful components and renders a smooth and soft feel to clothes.
Ramesh Poddar, CMD of Siyaram Silk Mills, says, “90 per cent of our body is covered with clothes and viruses have the tendency to thrive on the surface of fabrics for longer hours increasing the exposure of humans to the infection."
He further says that the ‘Cosmetic based chemistry’ coating utilised in making of our fabric is made of positive compounds and when it comes in contact with the negative compounds, it disintegrates the outer lipid coating and destroys the virus in a matter of few seconds.
“We at Siyaram’s have ensured that we do not compromise on the style quotient, the texture, the designs and the color of the fabric. We want our customers to be protected in style and in the coming days, the Anti-Corona fabric will not just be a trend but it will be a necessity. This fabric will allow our customers to embrace life after lockdown with full confidence and have an armour against the adversities”, adds Poddar.