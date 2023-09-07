Skechers named official sports footwear partner of the Indian Olympic Association for Asian Games 2023

Skechers gave the athletes specially designed branded kits and provided Skechers Performance footwear to 10 specially chosen athletes.
Skechers has announced its association with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the ‘Official Sports Footwear Partner of Indian Olympic Association for the Asian Games 2023’. This partnership underscores Skechers' unwavering dedication to supporting athletes and promoting a culture of excellence in sports. The Asian Games that will be held at Hangzhou, China from 23rd September 2023 to 8th October 2023, are a celebration of the pinnacle of sporting prowess across the continent. As the Official Sports Footwear Partner, Skechers plays a pivotal role in empowering the Indian contingent with its innovative footwear that offers comfort and performance to all levels of athletes.
Skechers gave the athletes specially designed branded kits and provided Skechers Performance footwear to 10 specially chosen athletes as a sign of the company's dedication to athlete comfort and performance for the Asian Games 2023. The athletes received these kits at a formal send-off ceremony, which concluded earlier today.
Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers Asia, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to partner with the Indian Olympic Association for the Asian Games 2023. At Skechers, we are committed to supporting elite athletes and enthusiasts with innovative products that help them reach for their best, and this collaboration was a natural extension of that commitment. We look forward to supporting Team India on their journey to excellence."