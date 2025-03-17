Skechers signs Jasprit Bumrah to strengthen its cricket roster

Skechers expands its roster of cricket athletes by signing Jasprit Bumrah. India and Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah will compete in Skechers Cricket footwear and feature in Skechers marketing for its performance and lifestyle collections. He joins Ishan Kishan and Yastika Bhatia, who have been using Skechers footwear for the past year. Skechers is also the official kit sponsor of Mumbai Indians.

“I joined the Skechers family as they are known for blending comfort with cutting-edge innovation,” said Jasprit Bumrah. “Their wide range of offerings make it a perfect fit for athletes who value performance without compromising on style, especially for bowlers like me. I’m proud to represent a brand that resonates with my approach to both cricket and life.”

Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia, said, “Jasprit Bumrah’s relentless pursuit of excellence perfectly aligns with Skechers' commitment to innovation and performance. Having him as part of the Skechers family adds to our stellar roster of ambassadors, including Yastika Bhatia and Ishan Kishan. The Skechers Team of athletes illustrate how the signature Comfort That Performs of Skechers Cricket footwear can help anyone’s game no matter what level you play. We’re excited to further elevate our journey in cricket and continue shaping the future of sports culture in India.”

The Skechers Cricket range includes full spike and half spike options. Skechers Cricket Elite has 11 metal spikes for traction and stability. Skechers Cricket Blade has seven metal spikes, offering a balance of grip and agility for quick movements and precise actions.

Skechers’ athletes include Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri, footballers Harry Kane, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Mohammed Kudus, and Isco Alarcón; basketball players Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, and Rickea Jackson; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; pickleball players Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau; and MLB players Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Nola.

The Skechers cricket shoe collection is available at select Skechers retail stores and online.