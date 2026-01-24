Skymarx India becomes title sponsor of Kabaddi Champions League

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has announced Skymarx India as its title sponsor ahead of the league’s first season. The partnership comes as the league prepares to stage its inaugural edition featuring teams from Haryana.
As part of the association, Skymarx India will have branding presence across league assets, including playing mats, team jerseys and matchday environments. The sponsorship is aimed at supporting the league’s operations as it brings together experienced players and emerging talent.
The Kabaddi Champions League is positioned as a regional competition focused on organised play and broader visibility for the sport. Teams participating in the league represent different parts of Haryana, with an emphasis on combining established players with younger athletes.
With the season set to begin shortly, the sponsorship marks a step towards formalising the league’s structure as it enters competitive play.