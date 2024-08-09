Sleepwell and ISSR partner to highlight sleep’s role in health and well-being

H N Mallick, president, Indian Society for Sleep Research (Former Professor of Physiology, AIIMS, New Delhi) emphasises that, “Sleep is one of the, three pillars of health besides nutrition and exercise. A good night’s sleep restores our energy levels, sharpens our concentration, enables better memory, better stress management and improves physical fitness. We are delighted to collaborate with Sleepwell to educate the public about the importance of sleep for good health.”