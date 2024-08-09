Sleepwell and ISSR partner to highlight sleep’s role in health and well-being

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sleepwell, the mattress brand, and the Indian Society for Sleep Research (ISSR) have come together to underscore and raise awareness about the significance of sleep for overall health and well-being.
Sleep, often overlooked, is a cornerstone of good health. The ISSR, a pioneer in sleep science, emphasises the adverse consequences of sleep deprivation, including impaired cognitive function, mood disturbances, and weakened immunity. A good night’s sleep, on the other hand, restores energy, enhances focus, improves decision-making, and boosts the immune system.
A good sleeping surface serves as the foundation for restful sleep. It provides essential support, comfort, and alignment, contributing to improved sleep quality. Signs of a worn-out mattress include sagging, body aches, and discomfort. It is essential to choose a mattress that offers proper support, comfort, and is made from high-quality materials. Individuals need to prioritise a good sleeping surface for optimal sleep.
Nilesh Mazumdar, chief executive officer at Sheela Foam, says, “Sleepwell is committed to promoting healthy sleep habits. We urge everyone to be mindful of the sleep deficiency in our family and society; and start a conversation around the importance of sleep for everyone. A good sleeping surface impacts the quality of sleep significantly.”
H N Mallick, president, Indian Society for Sleep Research (Former Professor of Physiology, AIIMS, New Delhi) emphasises that, “Sleep is one of the, three pillars of health besides nutrition and exercise. A good night’s sleep restores our energy levels, sharpens our concentration, enables better memory, better stress management and improves physical fitness. We are delighted to collaborate with Sleepwell to educate the public about the importance of sleep for good health.”