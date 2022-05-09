slice marks appraisal season with “peanuts”

The brand has collaborated with grocery delivery app Zepto to highlight its reward system.
The months of April and May are dreaded for the terrible summer heat. But there’s another thing that people dread during this time - their appraisals. slice, an app-based credit card challenger, has launched a marketing campaign to target young professionals during their appraisal time.
As a part of the campaign, when customers place an order on grocery delivery app Zepto, they will receive a small purple envelope along with their order. In line with the ‘Expectation versus Reality’ meme, the text written on one side of the envelope reads, “Expectation: A 25% hike this appraisal season. Reality: (Check inside)”.
The customers will finds a packet of peanuts inside the envelope. The other side of the envelope reads, “We can’t give you better hikes, but we can give you better rewards.” Following that is a call-to-action to scan a QR code to download the app.
slice capitalised on the oft-repeated lament of Indian millennials about poor appraisals and bonuses and made a light-hearted joke about it, while reinforcing its USP of instant rewards.