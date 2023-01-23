Slurrp Farm and Anushka Sharma rally for Moms across India

Anushka Sharma, a longtime advocate of healthy and natural eating shared her experience with mothers present at the event. She said, “I am a Mom and it is important for me to be conscious about my daughter’s food. I’ve discovered that the best way is to surround myself with the right allies. My allies are other mothers who are going through the same experiences, creating and trying out new ways to keep their children happy and healthy. ‘Yes Moms’ is a milestone initiative by Slurrp Farm to enable mothers like myself to connect and share tried and tested tips and tricks. Moreover, it will also educate mothers on the benefits of the super grain millet, a grain I have personally grown up eating. I know the immense value it adds to our overall health and well-being. Especially if included in our diets from the early years. I can’t wait for mothers across India to discover more about these wonder grains through Yes Moms.”

Shauravi Malik and Meghana Narayan, Co-founders of Wholsum Foods, the parent company of Slurrp Farm, said, “As mothers ourselves, we recognize, and greatly emphasize the importance of feeding kids right and also having a support system, in other moms who can relate to your experiences. We’re firm believers that only a mom can truly understand and add value to the journey of another. With Yes Moms, it is our endeavour to do just that - give moms like us a platform to learn, help, and support each other, connect on the basis of common experiences around feeding children. Feeding is one of the most intrinsic parts of a mother-child relationship and there’s a lot of pressure on getting it just right. We want to drive behaviour change to allow for a healthier, happier future for all children. At the same time, we want to bring back the joy to it by surrounding mothers with a powerful sisterhood. Yes Moms will educate mothers, minimize stress, empower them and just let mealtimes be happy, healthy and yummy.”