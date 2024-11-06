SMC Global named associate partner for India's T20I series in SA

SMC Global named associate partner for India’s upcoming Tour of South Africa, a 4 match T20Is series starting from November 8, 2024. Through this partnership, SMC Global aims to reach the wide audience base of cricket to promote financial awareness and empowerment in the country, especially within the young population.

Speaking on the association, Ajay Garg, director and CEO, SMC Global Securities said, “This is the first time we are entering a partnership of this sort, cricket has a proven track record of helping brands establish brand presence and boost brand awareness, and we are looking to tap into the large base of Cricket fans and engage with them throughout the series. This association will strengthen our efforts to reach millions of Indians and we are excited to inspire a generation of financially savvy cricket fans. With the two finalists of ICC men’s T20I world cup fighting together, it will be a nail biter series for sure.”

Commenting on the partnership, Vineet Goyal, vice president, branding and corp comm, SMC Global Securities said, “Cricket holds a special place in India and its immense reach provides us with a unique opportunity to empower millions of cricket enthusiasts with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions.”

The 4 matches series begins on November 8 at Durban followed by matches at Port Elizabeth and Centurion with the final game on November 15 in Johannesburg. The reigning ICC men’s T20I champions, led by Surya Kumar Yadav, will take on South Africa. The series will be telecast on Jio Cinema and the Viacom 18 Network.