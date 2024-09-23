Smytten Pulse partners with Dabur to drive product development with data insights

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The tech-enabled platform helped drive sharp insights with accurate cohort-based targeting.
Smytten Pulse, an AI-led consumer research and insights platform, collaborated with Dabur to drive sharper and accurately targeted insights. The consumer research solutions driven by the platform enabled Dabur to develop its product and market strategy through swift and extensive consumer research solutions.
Dabur, a consumer goods company, sought to enhance one of its new product offerings by evaluating consumer feedback in a niche market segment. Collaborating with Smytten Pulse, Dabur successfully reached and evaluated its market via a niche and authentic respondent base leading to high-quality data across product, concept, and communication testing, enabling them to make data-driven decisions for their new product line.
Leveraging Smytten, a product discovery and trial platform, Smytten Pulse targeted an exclusive audience segment aligning Dabur’s key demographics. Employing the swift and robust technology of Smytten Pulse, the consumer research solutions effectively surveyed, analysed and crafted strategic business recommendations across product usage, its formulation, and the packaging, leading to compelling results for this collaboration. The consumer feedback and the recommendation by the research expert team enabled Dabur to drive effective marketing strategies for their product line.
Vinay Virwani, CMI head, Dabur, stated on the partnership, "We piloted with Smytten for getting to a niche TG – which they were able to accurately recruit based on their databank of purchase history. This collaboration with Smytten Pulse gave us rich and sharp insights based on actual behaviour - a sharp contrast to traditional claim-based market research methodologies. Their platform has the unique ability of intent base targeting of consumers which allows for more real-life, authentic responses. Beyond the excellent technology, their focus on driving value through sharp insights has solidified our trust in their capabilities. We look forward to them as a vital partner in our journey to market excellence."
Siddhartha Nangia, co-founder, Smytten and Smytten Pulse, added, “It's been a rewarding experience to work with Dabur, a brand that sets the standard in the consumer goods industry. As a trusted partner in the brand’s journey towards market excellence, we look forward to strengthening our partnership, driving innovation, and achieving remarkable success together.”
The robust methodology offered profound insights into market gaps, consumer preferences, and product performance. Implementing an agile approach to swiftly deliver insights, Smytten Pulse supported Dabur in making informed decisions in a fiercely competitive market.