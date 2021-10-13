Snapchat Bitmoji, Crocs partner to celebrate Croctober 2021

“We have some of the most incredible fans, who want to be an active part of our community and engage with us in a meaningful way, and Croctober is an homage to that. Everyone in Croc Nation knows that Croctober is actually the most wonderful time of the year! There is no better time and we can’t wait to celebrate with our fans... all month-long,” said Heidi Cooley, chief marketing officer, Crocs.