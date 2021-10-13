Snapchat Bitmoji, Crocs partner to celebrate Croctober 2021

Fans can showcase their personal style with the new digital collection of Crocs shoes.
Croctober, a month-long, fan-fuelled celebration of Crocs and its Classic collection, is back this year with new digital and in-store activations. These aim to recognise and celebrate the brand’s global tapestry of fans, in a colourful and authentically Crocs way.
All Croctober-long, Crocs fans will have digital-first opportunities to engage with the brand, including a global partnership with Bitmoji. Through this activation, fans from all over the world will have the opportunity to showcase their personal style with a new digital collection of Crocs shoes and ‘Jibbitz’ charms available for their Bitmoji avatars.
The collection will feature a range of Crocs shoes for users to choose from, including the Classic Clog, Classic Beach Dye Clog, Classic Printed Camo Clog, and more.
Snapchatters and Bitmoji users can select between three options of Crocs shoes accessorised with some of the ‘Jibbitz’ charms, in a nod to the global personalisation megatrend. This unique content feature will be available to fans on Snapchat and the Bitmoji app.
Additionally, more fan-first, one-of-a-kind moments, including Crocs Trivia on social media and in select Crocs retail stores, will also take place all throughout the month. Fans can participate and join the fun by sharing their Crocs-centric content on social media and tagging @crocs for a chance to receive surprise-and-delight items, or be featured on Crocs’ social media channels.
“We have some of the most incredible fans, who want to be an active part of our community and engage with us in a meaningful way, and Croctober is an homage to that. Everyone in Croc Nation knows that Croctober is actually the most wonderful time of the year! There is no better time and we can’t wait to celebrate with our fans... all month-long,” said Heidi Cooley, chief marketing officer, Crocs.
Croctober will culminate in Croc Day – a fan-forward holiday celebrated annually on October 23 that will witness a global product reveal.