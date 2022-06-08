Snapdeal launches skin care brand Aragma

Snapdeal’s second beauty brand blends Ayurveda with modern ingredients.
Snapdeal today announced the launch of its second beauty brand, Aragma. Introduced under Snapdeal’s “Power Brands” program, Aragma’s focus is on combining natural ingredients with science-backed skincare.
The Aragma range integrates age-old ayurvedic ingredients like Neem, Ashwagandha, Aloe Vera, Turmeric, Saffron, Sandalwood, Almond oil, Tea Tree oil with clinically proven actives like Niacinamide, Retinol and Vitamin E to blend ayurvedic knowledge with modern beauty technology.
The Aragma range comprises wash & scrub formulations for body and face, face masks, serums, moisturizers and body oils. Agrama has launched with its Neeem and Turmeric range of face wash, face mask, body scrub and body wash. Three more collections in Coffee, Gold, and Vitamin C, which will include face wash, serums, moisturizers and body oils will be launched shortly.
Aragma taps into the heightened interest in maintaining healthy skin through adoption of self-care regimes based on safe and natural products. It serves the needs of consumers who are looking for products that rejuvenate and care for their skin, including products that address common issues like dry skin, brigheting solution etc.
“With a growing movement away from chemical to natural, Aragma taps into India’s centuries-old knowledge of Ayurveda and blends it with contemporary beauty technology,” said Gaurisha Gupta, Senior Director, FMCG and Beauty & Personal Care, Snapdeal.
Aragma is not only customised for Indian skin, it is also priced to be pocket-friendly. While 24K gold face creams from other brands are generally available in the market between Rs 799-1499 for 50 ml, Aragma’s 50 ml pack of 24K gold Hyaluronic acid face cream is priced at just Rs 599.
The launch of Aragma follows the launch of Snapdeal’s Korean makeup inspired brand, Miyuki. More products under the beauty & personal care category are also in the launch pipeline.
Under its ‘Power Brands’ program, Snapdeal has so far built more than 13 brands across popular categories like apparel, fashion accessories, footwear, home and kitchen, health and wellness, personal grooming, etc.
Snapdeal’s “Power Brands” program is designed to promote and augment the supply of good quality, trendy products by the sellers to meet the consumer needs. The power brands are designed to serve the needs of value-conscious users who want to pay primarily for the features and functionality they need without having to pay a brand premium. The brands are owned by Snapdeal and licensed to third-party, quality-focused suppliers/sellers, who own the inventory.
According to a Red Seer study commissioned by Snapdeal, the number of buyers from India’s 2+ cities and towns will triple in size in five years to nearly 256 Mn by 2026. Bulk of these shoppers are value-conscious given their affordability preferences.