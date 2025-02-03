Snitch debuts on Nykaa Fashion

Nykaa Fashion expands its menswear collection with the launch of Snitch, offering trend-focused, high-street-inspired designs. Snitch’s curated collection spans shirts, T-shirts, cargo pants, jeans, trousers, joggers, winter wear, suits, blazers, and accessories.

Commenting on the partnership, Adwaita Nayar, executive director, CEO Nykaa Fashion and Head of Owned Brands, says "At Nykaa Fashion, our mission is to bring the best of fashion from across the country onto one dynamic platform, offering customers unparalleled variety and choice. We are delighted to welcome Snitch to our growing menswear portfolio, a brand that resonates with the modern man through its bold, trend-driven, and effortlessly stylish designs. This partnership reinforces our commitment to curating the most fashion-forward brands, ensuring that our customers always have access to the latest styles that empower them to express their individuality with confidence."

"At Snitch, fashion isn’t just about clothing; it’s about making a statement. Our goal has always been to bring trend-driven, effortlessly stylish menswear to those who dare to stand out. Partnering with Nykaa Fashion allows us to take our versatile, high-street-inspired collections to a wider audience, helping more men embrace their personal style with confidence.” says Siddharth Dungarwal, founder and CEO, Snitch.